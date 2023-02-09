X
Dayton sets high temperature record for today, Cincinnati ties record

Updated 3 hours ago

Dayton and Columbus broke the high temperature record and Cincinnati tied the record high for today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Dayton’s high temperature of 67 degrees for today, recorded at 2:24 p.m. at the Dayton International Airport, broke the old record of 65 degrees set in 2001.

Cincinnati also reached 67 degrees today, at 2:04 p.m. at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. This ties the old high temperature for Feb. 9 set in 2001.

Columbus reached a high of 72 degrees for today, recorded at 4:06 p.m. at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The previous record for Feb. 9 was 66 degrees set in 2001.

About the Author

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

