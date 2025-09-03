Dayton Children’s Hospital sees sharp spike in e-vehicle related injuries

He attributes the spike to increased accessibility of the vehicles, high speeds and a lack of awareness by drivers of both the e-vehicles and automobiles.

“Unfortunately I don’t think there’s a lot of regulation for these pieces of equipment. There’s no age limit,” he said.

More than half the patients seen this year were between 11 and 13 years old, according to the hospital. The youngest was 8, the oldest 17.

There have been no fatalities reported at the hospital, but Vachhrajani said the injuries they do see are more severe than simple bumps and bruises.

“Brain injuries, fractures, internal injuries,” he said.

E-bikes and e-scooters are no longer available to rent in Dayton with the departure of SPIN in July, but are for sale.

Between 2018 and 2022, the sales of e-bikes rose from about 250,000 to more than 1.1 million per year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Vachhrajani said drivers of both need to be more aware of each other.

Accidents he’s seen involve young, inexperienced drivers in e-vehicles trying to beat traffic and car drivers not realizing there is an e-vehicle around them.

Speed often plays a factor.

“Some (e-vehicles) go 30 miles an hour. The higher the speed, the more damage,” he said.

His advice to e-vehicle drivers of any age is to avoid high volume traffic areas and wear safety gear, especially helmets.