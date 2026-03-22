Dayton breaks 119-year-old temperature record today

Dayton set a record high temperature for March 22 as unusually and unseasonably hot conditions have occurred today.
A record high temperature of 85 degrees has been set in Dayton, breaking the old record of 84 degrees set in 1907, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Cincinnati recorded a high temperature of 86 degrees, breaking their old record of 85 degrees on 1907.
Columbus recorded a high temperature of 86 degrees, breaking their 2012 record that was 85 degrees.
Temperatures drop down back into the lower numbers Monday and Tuesday, with moderate temperatures in the 50s and 60s expected.
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