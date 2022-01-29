COVID hospitalizations continue to go down statewide and locally

As of Saturday, the total number of COVID cases the Buckeye State has seen through the entire pandemic is 2,571,021, equivalent to 22% of Ohio’s population.

A total of 107,151 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have occurred in Ohio throughout the pandemic and 12,696 patients had ICU admissions, the Ohio Department of Health reported. In the last 24 hours, there were 232 newly reported hospitalizations and 17 new ICU admissions, both below the rolling 21-day average.

As of Saturday, 61.28% of Ohioans of all ages have started a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the coronavirus dashboard. For those 5 and older, 65.13% have started the vaccine. Those 12 and older have a rate of 69.24%, and those 18 and older have a rate of 71.34%.

The rate for all ages who have completed their vaccine is 56.32%. For those 5 and older, 59.86% have finished. Those 12 and older have a finished vaccination rate of 63.97%, and those 18 and older have a rate of 65.99%.