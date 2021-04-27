Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic status in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine will share the latest in Ohio’s battle against coronavirus and how the pandemic is impacting the state.
A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. The governor will also be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health began published COVID test positivity rates on a county level.
Most counties in the Miami Valley were on the state’s lower half, but Mercer County ranked fifth overall with 9.7%.
Clark and Greene counties were tied at 6.2% and Montgomery County was at 5.2%. All three were in the upper half.
Champaign, Warren, Miami, Darke and Preble counties were all in the lower half of the state’s rankings at 4.3%, 4.2%, 4.1%, 3.9% and 3.2% respectively.
Lawrence County had the highest positivity rate in Ohio at 10.4%.