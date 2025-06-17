Congressman Greg Landsman says he was mentioned in Minnesota murder suspect’s notes

Landsman learned that detail from officials before Boelter was apprehended, so the Cincinnati Police Department worked to arrange increased security for Landsman and his family until Boelter was found, Landsman said.

“I’m extremely thankful to the Cincinnati Police Department for their quick assistance and to Capitol Police for their guidance,” said Landsman. “We are relieved the suspect has been arrested.”

Boelter was arrested in a wooded area of Sibley County, about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis, after authorities responded to a tip about a possible sighting. As officers closed in, Boelter reportedly followed commands, crawled toward them and surrendered.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Since his arrest, many lawmakers, including Landsman, have been notified that their names were included in notes collected as evidence from Boelter’s belongings.

According to ABC, authorities found a list of potential targets belonging to Boelter that contained dozens of names, including several other Minnesota Democrats like Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar.

Authorities believe Boelter fatally shot state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home early Saturday morning, after first shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their residence several miles away.

Boelter allegedly impersonated a police officer and wore a latex mask to disguise his identity during at least one of the attacks, investigators said.

“Boelter exploited the trust our uniforms are meant to represent,” said Bob Jacobson, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. “That betrayal is deeply disturbing to those of us who wear the badge with honor and responsibility.”

Authorities credited officers who conducted a wellness check at Hortman’s residence after being alerted to the earlier shooting at Hoffman’s home. Officials said the officers encountered Boelter at the Hortman residence, where he reportedly opened fire on them before fleeing.

Authorities said they found writings inside that vehicle with dozens of names, including those of politicians and abortion rights advocates, that could have been potentially targeted.