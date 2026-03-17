Comedian Becky Robinson to bring out comedy ‘beast’ at Springfield show

Robinson will unleash the Entitled Housewife and others as part of her in “The Beasts in Me Tour” coming to the Clark State Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Friday, March 20. Tickets are still available.

“These are the little beasts from within me,” Robinson said of the tour title. “It’s about all the little monsters in us. I know I’m not alone.”

Already an established actress and voice-over performer on Nickelodeon, Robinson found her breakout stand-up voice with the Entitled Housewife. The character came out of unlikely sources: the COVID-19 pandemic and her parents.

Staying with them in their Oregon home during the lockdown and with limited comedy opportunities except for online, she found humor inspiration right in front of her.

“My parents were having the time of their lives, saying ‘golf is all we had’ and my mom having a White Claw with the girls,” said Robinson.

She rummaged through her mom’s wardrobe for a golfing skort and visor, added one of her character wigs and the Entitled Housewife was born. The character quickly resonated with those needing the laughs after the pandemic and for recognizing people like her.

“The past five years have been the most wild of my life. It’s been a wild ride to create a space people can be free and wild in,” said Robinson.

Not happy at first, even Robinson’s parents are now in on the joke. As a former competitive gymnast and once an aspiring skateboarder, Robinson has even embraced golf, the Entitled Housewife’s obsession, doing tournaments and bringing in a new audience from comedy clubs to golf courses.

“It started as a bit and now I’m obsessed with golf. I’ve really fallen in love with it,” she said.

Robinson said the Entitled Housewife can go on as long as she trusts her gut and is having fun, and the audience will also enjoy her other characters as part of her show that will also include music for a theatrical, fun night.

Although based in Los Angeles, Robinson looks forward to coming to Ohio. Finding out John Legend is from Springfield had her intrigued, saying her mom dances to his music.

“Anytime I’m in Ohio it feels like I’m in good company and people are ready to laugh, especially now,” Robinson said.

The show is aimed at a mature audience as it will contain adult language. Tickets cost $30-60.

For tickets or more information, go to pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2025-2026/.