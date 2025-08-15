Columbus murder suspect arrested in Springfield

A Columbus homicide suspect was arrested in Springfield Thursday after an hours-long standoff at the Quality Inn.
Jordan Andre, 34, of Reynoldsburg, is suspected in the Aug. 8 shooting death of 40-year-old Bryan Morris Jr., a Columbus chef, outside Ledo’s Tavern in Old North Columbus.
The Columbus division of the U.S. Marshals and FBI found Andre at the Quality Inn on East Leffel Lane, but he “refused to be taken into custody and began a standoff with law enforcement that lasted several hours,” according to a media release. After negotiations, he was arrested.
Andre is in custody at the Clark County Jail.
“Our investigative resources paired with the capabilities of the Springfield Police Department SWAT team led to the safe apprehension of this murder suspect,” said U.S. Marshal Michael Black in the release.
About the Author