Cleveland Browns running back arrested on domestic violence charges

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball during NFL football minicamp in Berea, Ohio, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball during NFL football minicamp in Berea, Ohio, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Local News
By Staff Report
51 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale on battery and domestic violence, according to Broward County police records.

A Browns spokesman told Cleveland.com the team is aware and gathering more information.

The arrest record describes the charge as touch or strike/battery/domestic violence.

Judkins, who was selected in the second round, is Cleveland’s lone unsigned draft pick.

Judkins, who transferred to Ohio State after two seasons at Ole Miss, ended last season with 1,060 yards rushing, 161 yards receiving and 16 total TDs while splitting time with TreVeyon Henderson. He was even better in Oxford, Mississippi, where he tallied 3,004 yards from scrimmage and scored 34 touchdowns in two seasons.

Judkins is in line to replace Nick Chubb, who went to the Texans.

In Other News
1
Heat waves renew warnings: Growth could overwhelm regional electric...
2
Legislation would establish online dashboard to track chemical cleanups...
3
Remote pilots operating drones in warfare would be eligible for...
4
What’s the future for Ohio’s EdChoice voucher program for private...
5
‘Costly and strategic blunder’: Retired Air Force generals blast...

About the Author

Staff Report