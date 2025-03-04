Clark State, nonprofit team up to offer military spouses free IT workforce training

The six-month program will provide military spouses with skills and certifications for the IT field, focuses on accessibility — no technology experience, degrees or course prerequisites are required — and provides computers and help with childcare for children under age six.

Participants will earn industry-recognized IT certifications; connect with employers in cybersecurity, network administration and cloud computing; and interview for full-time government civilian positions within the Department of Defense and the local Aerospace and Defense Community.

Overholser said they recognize sacrifices military families make, which often includes moving for new assignments.

“This partnership allows Clark State to assist military spouses in accessing career training and resources that are transportable. They gain skills and experience that are highly sought-after in the Department of Defense and field of information technology, and the certifications students earn are accepted military-wide, so spouses can transfer between military bases with relative ease,” she said.

The program on the Springfield campus is open to military spouses of active-duty, Reserve, National Guard and veterans, at no cost to spouses.

“The opportunity to partner with Clark State College helps us advance our mission of empowering military spouses to build fulfilling, long-term careers,” said Aniza Brown, CEO of The Rosie Project. “Together, we are creating pathways to success while also ensuring military families have access to the resources and support they need to thrive.”

The college already offers 50% reduced tuition for military active-duty, Reserve and Guard members and their spouses, priority registration and scholarships. They also have SALUTE (Service, Academics, Leadership, Unity, Tribute and Excellence), a national honor society that recognizes and honors the service and scholastic achievements of veteran and military students who have earned a 3.0 GPA or higher, as well as a veteran’s lounge on campus.

The college was named the nation’s No. 1 military-friendly and military spouse-friendly school by VIQTORY, received the Purple Star designation from the Ohio Department of Education and was Ohio’s first institution designated as a Purple Heart campus.

For more information or to apply, visit rosieproject.org. Classes begin March 17.