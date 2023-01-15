Clark County’s Rebekah Hardacre crowned 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen

Jenny said both Rebekah and Emma followed their own paths to becoming fair royalty. She added that she was particularly surprised when Rebekah had shown an interest in joining the pageant. “She was a different kind of child,” Jenny laughed.

The journey to being named Ohio Fairs’ Queen was even more unexpected, yet still somehow unsurprising for Jenny, who highlighted the work Rebekah put in to get there.

“I’m very excited and just so proud of her and her accomplishments,” Jenny said. “I think she’s going to do a fabulous job representing the state, county, and independent fairs this next year.”

Reflecting on her titles, Rebekah said she is grateful for the experience.

“I’m elated and overwhelmed, but it’s so wonderful to be able to have this opportunity,” she said, adding that she was a bit shocked to win the crown Saturday after a tough competition interview earlier in the week. “I’m not going to lie, I’ve done a lot of job interviews through Future Farmers of America, but this was probably one of the most intense interviews I’ve had.”

Rebekah said the experience of following in her mom’s and sister’s footsteps has been rewarding in and of itself.

“I’ve looked up to my mom and my sister as a large inspiration in my life and they were definitely a big help with me getting to where I am today,” she said. “It’s just really something that brings our family closer together as a farming family from a farm community to be able to represent our county and now the state.”

As a member of Waddle-Ewe-Do 4-H Club, Rebekah has shown dairy cows, heifers, turkeys and pigs at the Clark County Fair. A graduate of Global Impact STEM Academy and current student at the University of Findlay, Rebekah is employed by the Ohio Army National Guard and Huber Heights Animal Hospital. She is studying pre-veterinarian services and animal science. Following graduation, she plans to go to vet school with the ultimate goal of serving as an Army veterinarian.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was three to be a veterinarian,” she said. “The Army has helped me so much, not only with scholarships and schooling, but in preparation for this competition, and with leadership and learning how to represent a large organization, such as the OFMA.”