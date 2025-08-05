Cincinnati Children’s Centerville closing due to moisture issues

Patients affected by the closure were contacted directly to move appointments to other locations, a spokesperson said. Cincinnati Children’s did not release the number of people impacted.

Centerville Primary Care will be housed at Liberty Primary Care on Yankee Road in Liberty Twp.

On its Facebook page, Cincinnati Children’s said it does not anticipate space issues at the Liberty facility because they have dedicated exam rooms.

There will be no walk-in service during the closure.

The spokesperson was not able to give a more definitive timeline on when the Centerville location would reopen.

The center opened in March 2023 at 6555 Clyo Road, Cincinnati Children’s first foray into Montgomery County. In April 2024, Cincinnati Children’s expanded the facility, which was previously home to a private medical practice.

At the time, Cincinnati Children’s said total investment in the Centerville location was $9.1 million. It offers specialized pediatric care including gastroenterology, neurology, preventive cardiology, urology, genetics, pediatric surgery clinics, and outpatient laboratory services.

Dayton Children’s has more than 20 locations in the Dayton area offering similar services.