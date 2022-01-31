Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI: Want tickets to game? You better save up

Where: SoFi Stadium

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

How to get tickets

Ticketmaster is the official ticket seller of the National Football League. On Sunday, the cheapest tickets for sale were $6,600 a piece for Super Bowl LVI. Want to sit in the front row? Seats were selling for $70,000 a piece Sunday night.

Need a plane ticket?

According to Expedia, the cheapest flights in Ohio, from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Los Angeles Airport, were rather cheap Sunday night at $354 round trip on Feb. 13, with a return trip on Feb. 14.

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after an AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

History of Bengals in Super Bowl

In what still is considered one of the greatest Super Bowls played, the San Francisco 49ers came from behind three times in the second half to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII on Jan. 22, 1989.

Cincinnati came off a 4-11 finish in 1987 and jumped out to a 6-0 start en route to a 12-4 regular season in 1988.

The Bengals are now 8-14 in playoff games and heading into their third Super Bowl. They are 3-0 in conference championship games but lost both of their Super Bowl appearances in 1988 and 1981.