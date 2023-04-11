Ohio AG: Phony charity pockets donations purported to go to East Palestine residents

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Monday that alleges Mike Peppel presented his Ohio Clean Water Fund as a nonprofit organization acting on behalf of Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley to provide residents with emergency aid and bottled water after a Norfolk Southern train derailed, burst into flames released toxic chemicals into the air, soil and creeks in East Palestine. Peppel reportedly took at least $131,000 of the roughly 141,000 raised from more than 3,000 donors.

“The idea that somebody would so brazenly exploit a disaster situation and the good hearts of people who want to help is unconscionable,” Yost said. “I’m mad as hell about this, and we’re going to make sure this sham charity gets shut down.”