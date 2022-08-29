Central State student seriously injured in crash; university offering counseling services

Central State University is offering counseling services to support students after a first-year student on a bike was reportedly seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday.
Around 4:26 p.m. Sunday, the student was hit while crossing U.S. 42, according to the university. He was heading toward campus from a a bike trail near Wilberforce Switch Road. The 18-year-old failed to yield at a stop sign at the bike path, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A former Central State student was driving the vehicle and two current students were passengers.
An ambulance transported the bicyclist to the hospital. Central State reported Sunday the student was in critical condition. Monday morning an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said he was in stable condition at Miami Valley Hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released, according to the university. The two passengers were not injured.
“The Central State University community is deeply saddened by this unfortunate accident,” said CSU President Jack Thomas. “We are praying for the individuals involved, especially for our student who is being treated for serious injuries at a local hospital. We have notified our counselling services personnel, who are available to support students and their families as we process this unfortunate news.”
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. We will update this story as we learn more information.
