Capabilities in West Carrollton a comfortable space for children of all needs

Capabilities was designed to bridge the gap between all abilities. It is not just a play place it is a space where children of all ages, needs, and developmental levels can play together. Unlike most play places, you won’t hear loud background music there, instead, you’ll find noise-reducing headphones, universal changing tables, a constantly rotating set of play items, and a thoughtful design that keeps kids of every ability in mind.

Capabilities was been voted Best of Dayton 2024: Best Play Space and Best of Dayton 2025: Best Birthday Party Venue; Families drive over an hour just to spend time there.

But like so many small businesses, in 2025 Capabilities is struggling to make it through. Summer is notoriously slow in the play industry as families flock to the parks, pools and backyards. For a brand-new business still finding its footing, that drop in admissions hits especially hard.

On top of that, Capabilities has weathered plumbing problems, equipment repairs, broken windows, skyrocketing utility bills, and the reality of inflation. Every dollar that comes in goes right back into improving services, expanding programs, or covering accidents and repairs. In fact, Lindsey hasn’t paid herself a paycheck since the doors opened. “We run with bare-bones staff,” she says. “Just me and Tayler, our facility manager.”

Still, she keeps dreaming bigger. Capabilities isn’t just a play space it’s also home to pediatric equipment swaps and support groups, where families can donate or pick up medical and adaptive gear at no cost. Lindsey and her team absorb all the costs of cleaning, modifying, and transporting these items, because she knows how life changing they can be for families.

Her vision stretches even further. She hopes to grow the swaps to include AAC devices and technology, secure storage for donated equipment, and one day move into a freestanding space that could house not just the play gym but also therapy options and expanded resources. There are even future dreams for a mobile sensory unit that could roll out to community events like fairs and festivals.

But first, they need our help to flourish.

The community can rally around Capabilities in several simple ways; engaging with it on social media, spreading the word, attending events, buying memberships or booking the space for parties. A GoFundMe fundraiser online, started by a longtime customer Jenny Johnson, is also open and accepting donations.

Every contribution goes straight back into keeping the doors open.

Dayton is full of playgrounds, but few as inclusive, thoughtful and mission driven as this one. Capabilities was built to make sure no child is left out of the joy of play. It’s more than a business, it’s a lifeline for families who need it most, and now it’s our turn to help them thrive.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.