Caesar Creek Flea Market to close after nearly 50 years

Caesar Creek Flea Market announced Monday that it will be permanently closing at the end of November.
The flea market at 7763 W. State Route 73 near Wilmington will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 30, with vendors and artisans open for business in the outdoor market and eight buildings, according to the announcement posted on social media.
Car shows and Halloween events will continue as planned.
“The decision was not made lightly and we will be saddened to watch Caesar Creek Flea Market, a community gathering place for almost five decades, close the iconic red doors for the last time,” the post read. “Thank you for your years of patronage at Caesar Creek Flea Market.”
The storage business at the site will remain open.
About the Author