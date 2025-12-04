Buying a bag of Dayton Daily News ‘First Report’ coffee will provide 20 meals for those with food insecurity

First Report Blend is available to purchase from Twisted River’s website here.

Foodbank CEO Michelle Riley, Dayton Daily News Editor Ashley Bethard and reporter Natalie Jones decided on the blend of light Ethiopian and dark Sumatran beans together in a tasting led by Clayton.

With the food bank providing 4 meals for every $1, the coffee partnership for a great cause will provide 20 meals for local residents living with food insecurity for each bag sold, Riley said.

“The Foodbank belongs to the community and is supported by the community, in fact 75% of all financial donations come from local residents and businesses each year,” Riley said.

The Dayton Daily News was proud to connect Twisted River and The Foodbank for this project, Bethard said, with the goal to spotlight the small business and the nonprofit. Especially around the holidays when both local businesses and organizations working to help the most vulnerable in the community can use support in any way.

“Our partnership with Twisted River and The Foodbank shows how any neighbor can do something for those in need in unique ways, like enjoying a great cup of coffee that gives back to an organization right here in our community,” Bethard said.

Perfect as a local holiday gift to give to loved ones or as a new brew to try for your morning caffeine kick, the blend has notes of citrus, chocolate and cedar.

Clayton founded Twisted River Coffee Roaster in 2015 with the goal to make great coffee accessible to everyone at an affordable price. The beans are now served in cafes, bakeries and coffee shops across the region and available for purchase in dozens of area stores like Dorothy Lane Market, Health Foods Unlimited and Jungle Jim’s.

Dayton Daily News readers can take advantage of a special 10% discount with their online purchase from Twisted River using the coupon code “DDN” at checkout. This special DDN discount code is limited to one use per customer.