Butler County commission, auditor candidates to debate online Thursday

Forren, chairman of the Miami University Regionals Justice and Community Studies Department, said a key part of Miami University’s mission “is to promote the public good,” and debates such as the one on Thursday will give voters an opportunity to come out and learn more about the people who want to lead us at the county level.

The event has been endorsed from 14 community organizations, including the chambers of commerce in Fairfield, Hamilton, and Middletown, the NAACP organizations in Middletown and Oxford, and the Hamilton YWCA.

The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the candidates for Butler County Commission. Incumbent Cindy Carpenter, a Republican from Hanover Twp., is being challenged by Latisha Hazell, a Democrat from West Chester Twp.

Butler County’s commission consists of three elected officials and is the general administrative body for county government. Commissioners serve four-year terms. Terms are staggered where one commission seat is up for election during gubernatorial election years. The other two seats are up for election during presidential election years.

At 7:30 p.m., the candidates for Butler County auditor, which include incumbent Roger Reynolds, a Republican from Liberty Twp., and Mike Dalesandro, a Democrat from Oxford Twp., will debate the issues that involve the county auditor’s office.

The Butler County auditor is the county’s chief fiscal officer and is responsible for several things within the county, including, but not limited to sealing gas pumps, scales and other measuring devices; appraisal and assessment of property; calculating taxes and administering assessments; and distributing money to schools and local governments.

“Elections of local offices, such as with the county commission and auditor, directly impact our daily lives,” said Journal-News Editor Mandy Gambrell. “The public should learn as much as possible about the people who make decisions affecting our pocketbooks, property values and how we navigate around town.”

HOW TO WATCH

Miami University, the League of Women Voters of Oxford, and the Journal-News have partnered to present debates for a pair of Butler County races.

The public can watch the debates by pre-registering on Zoom at tinyurl.com/44cdd2yw.

The first debate will begin at 6:30 p.m. and features Butler County Commission candidates incumbent Cindy Carpenter and challenger Latisha Hazell.

The second debate will begin at 7:30 p.m. and features Butler County Auditor candidates incumbent Roger Reynolds and challenger Mike Dalesandro.