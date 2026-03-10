Buc-ee’s in Ohio: Mayor says company considering second location just weeks ahead of Huber Heights opening

The company has filed annexation requests with the city of Mansfield, Richland County, and Madison and Mifflin townships, according to Perry.

“We are still in the final stages of the due diligence process with them, but this step makes the process more public,” Perry said. “A development of this size doesn’t come around all that often. It’s more than a gas station or restaurant or retail store. It’s a destination and experience that will undoubtedly make a substantial impact on our community.”

Perry said the company applied for a type of annexation that would allow the city, county, and both townships to benefit.

“This is a Type 2 annexation, which means the townships keep their revenues, the city will get income tax and water/sewer revenues, and the county gets sales tax,” she said. “And as consumers, we get the Wall of Jerky, pulled pork, and the legendary spice section.”

Buc-ee’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the announcement.

The news comes just weeks before Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s location in Huber Heights is set to open on April 6.

Construction on that 74,000-square-foot store, located at 8000 Ohio 235, is wrapping up, along with roadway improvements nearby.