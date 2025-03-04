Buc-ee’s delays opening of Huber Heights store

“Unfortunately, we encountered some early project hiccups that delayed our schedule,” the representative said. “While 2025 is no longer feasible, we are targeting the first quarter of 2026. We will provide more specific information as we get closer to the finish line. No need to panic; fresh Texas BBQ and the world’s cleanest restrooms are on the way!”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Huber Heights Assistant City Manager Aaron Sorrell said Tuesday the city had not been informed of the delayed opening date.

The company did not specify the reason for the delay.

However, construction of the 74,000-square-foot store was temporarily halted in November due to a lawsuit between Clark County commissioners and the city of Huber Heights over the provision of water and sewer services in the area of CenterPoint 70 Boulevard and the I-70/Ohio 235 interchange in Huber Heights, specifically as it relates to the Buc-ee’s site.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The lawsuit was resolved in December after more than a year of litigation with a 10-year agreement that stipulates Clark County will provide water and sewer services to the Buc-ee’s site.

The relocation and rerouting of sewer and electric lines also contributed to the construction delay, city officials said at the time.