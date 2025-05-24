Big ‘Trump Baby’ balloon in Dayton

The giant balloon shows a shirtless, orange-skinned President Trump in a baby’s diaper, with a cell phone in hand. Trump was invited to the parliamentary assembly sessions in the city but isn’t expected to attend.

Some local activists who helped organize or who planned to take part in the protests this weekend have been very critical of Trump and his administration.

Baby Trump balloons have appeared at all sorts of political rallies, protests and high-profile events around the world since the balloon first debuted in the U.K. during a Trump visit during his first term in office.

Downtown Dayton has been turned into a NATO Village security zone. Much of downtown is closed off to vehicular and pedestrian traffic with fencing, barriers and a very large police presence.

Explore Some downtown Dayton businesses say foot traffic is low with NATO events happening

The city of Dayton created a “free speech” zone in a parking lot at East Second Street and North Jefferson Street that protestors have been directed to use. The protest zone was mostly or entirely empty on Thursday and Friday. Only four people visited the lot on Friday morning.

But much larger crowds are expected today, with multiple events planned.

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT NATO

• Public forum panels you can attend during the Parliamentary Assembly

• How you can follow what’s going on downtown

• Downtown transformed in 24 hours for assembly safety

• Biltmore Towers seniors and disabled residents worry about NATO security issues

• What you need to know about the Dayton NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly

• What you need to know to get around downtown