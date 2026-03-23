Big day: Wright State medical students get their residency placements

Medical student Brittany Hughes — who matched in obstetrics and gynecology and will be staying local at a residency with the Boonshoft School of Medicine — said she was excited to give back to the Dayton community during her residency.

“I love my family, I love this community. And being able to actually impact people who live here is something that I’m really passionate about,” Hughes said.

Credit: Erin Pence Credit: Erin Pence

More than half will stay in Ohio

This year, 48,050 applicants from all medical school types in the U.S. vied for residency positions at institutions nationwide.

“Match Day is not only a remarkable achievement for our graduating medical students, but also a powerful reflection of our mission at Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine — to serve our communities,” said Dr. Raj Mitra, dean of the Boonshoft School of Medicine and chief academic officer at Premier Health.

Credit: Erin Pence Credit: Erin Pence

Credit: Erin Pence Credit: Erin Pence

Wright State students matched in programs locally and across the country, including at Wright State University, Johns Hopkins, UCLA Medical Center, Duke, University of Michigan and Baylor College of Medicine, and all major teaching institutions in Ohio like Cleveland Clinic, Case Western University Hospital, University of Cincinnati, and Ohio State University.

During their residencies, 51% of the Wright State graduates will remain in Ohio for training and 22% will train in Dayton, including at Premier Health, Dayton Children’s, Kettering Health, and Wright-Patterson Medical Center. There will be 26 graduates who will complete their residencies at Wright State programs.

Primary care most popular specialty

The class will send 41% of its graduates into a primary care field, a reflection of the Boonshoft School of Medicine’s focus on training physicians who address a pressing health care workforce need:

Internal medicine: 18.6%

Pediatrics: 11.6%

Family medicine: 10.1%

Internal medicine/pediatrics: 0.8%

The remaining graduates matched across 16 specialties, including obstetrics and gynecology (7.8%), psychiatry (7.8%), emergency medicine (7%), surgery (7%) and anesthesiology (6.2%), according to Wright State.

Credit: Erin Pence Credit: Erin Pence

Six medical students matched for competitive military residencies: pediatrics and surgery, both at Navy Medical Center, Portsmouth, Virginia; surgery, Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, California; transitional year, San Antonio Uniformed Service Health Education Consortium; general surgery, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base; and anesthesiology, Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio.

The Boonshoft School of Medicine has deepened its community-based model through expanded partnerships with Premier Health, Dayton Children’s Hospital, the Dayton VA and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, according to a press release from Wright State.

The school supports more than 500 medical students and 420 residency and fellowship positions across 29 programs, creating more opportunities for graduates to train and work locally long-term, the press release states.

Credit: Erin Pence Credit: Erin Pence