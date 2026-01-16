Bible-based classes for public school kids expanding: Key takeaways from our reporting

Here are key takeaways from our reporting:

• How it works: Parents in local school districts work with LifeWise to set up a program through their district and find an off-site location (usually a church) for classes. With parent permission, the program transports students to and from the LifeWise classes during the school day.

• State law: Local school districts used to be able to not allow LifeWise in their district, and some refused the program. But a recently changed state law forces districts to allow released time for religious instruction. Students can’t miss core classes. Often the program is held during recess or lunch.

• Local schools: LifeWise doesn’t say where all it’s active. Local schools that have a LifeWise program include Dayton Public Schools, Kettering City Schools, Vandalia-Butler City Schools, Springboro City Schools and Clark-Shawnee Local Schools. Residents in Springfield, Middletown and Hamilton are either collecting signatures or in the process of starting a chapter, according to the LifeWise website.

• Rapid growth: It’s not clear where LifeWise’s funding comes from, but it has grown rapidly in recent years. The most recent tax documents say it had $33.7 million in revenue in 2024, up from $6.5 million two years before.

• Whole story: Critics say the program opens the door for proselytizing to kids in school, while supporters say it’s voluntary, character education. Go here for the whole story, including info on LifeWise’s curriculum — such as its positions on unmarried couples and LGBTQ+ people — and what advocates and critics say.