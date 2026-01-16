Bible-based classes for public school kids expanding: Key takeaways from our reporting

Joel Penton, founder and CEO of LifeWise Academy, poses at LifeWise Academy offices Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Hilliard, Ohio. The Ohio-based Christian nonprofit that organizes off-campus Bible classes for public school students has taken off in Indiana since the state passed legislation forcing school districts to comply. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

By
51 minutes ago
Editor’s note: Every Sunday Josh Sweigart, editor of investigations and solutions journalism, brings you the top stories from the Dayton Daily News and major stories over the past week you may have missed. Go here to sign up to receive the Weekly Update newsletter and our Morning Briefing delivered to your inbox every morning.

LifeWise is an Ohio-based nonprofit that provides Bible-based education to public school students during school hours. The program has been controversial in the Dayton region since it came on a scene a few years ago. Education reporter Eileen McClory did an in-depth look at the program’s status, and what critics and supporters say about it.

Here are key takeaways from our reporting:

• How it works: Parents in local school districts work with LifeWise to set up a program through their district and find an off-site location (usually a church) for classes. With parent permission, the program transports students to and from the LifeWise classes during the school day.

• State law: Local school districts used to be able to not allow LifeWise in their district, and some refused the program. But a recently changed state law forces districts to allow released time for religious instruction. Students can’t miss core classes. Often the program is held during recess or lunch.

• Local schools: LifeWise doesn’t say where all it’s active. Local schools that have a LifeWise program include Dayton Public Schools, Kettering City Schools, Vandalia-Butler City Schools, Springboro City Schools and Clark-Shawnee Local Schools. Residents in Springfield, Middletown and Hamilton are either collecting signatures or in the process of starting a chapter, according to the LifeWise website.

• Rapid growth: It’s not clear where LifeWise’s funding comes from, but it has grown rapidly in recent years. The most recent tax documents say it had $33.7 million in revenue in 2024, up from $6.5 million two years before.

• Whole story: Critics say the program opens the door for proselytizing to kids in school, while supporters say it’s voluntary, character education. Go here for the whole story, including info on LifeWise’s curriculum — such as its positions on unmarried couples and LGBTQ+ people — and what advocates and critics say.

About the Author

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.