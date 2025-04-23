Bellbrook’s Sugar Maple Festival returns this weekend: 5 things to know

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Saturday festivities will kick off with a pancake breakfast at United Methodist Church from 8 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a 5K at 9 a.m. and parade at 10:30 a.m. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The festival will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Here’s five things to know:

🍁 What’s new?

In addition to the Friday night “Country Party,” festivalgoers can expect an “’80s Party” on Saturday with live music from Stranger starting at 6 p.m.

Other new additions include a hotdog eating contest from 4-5 p.m. and extended beer and wine garden hours. The garden will be open during all festival hours featuring craft beer from Bock Family Brewing and Warped Wing Brewing Company.

🍁 Specialty maple food offerings

Death Grip Donuts is returning to the festival with three exclusive maple offerings including the Local’s Only doughnut — a collaboration with Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix. This maple glazed doughnut is stacked with three mini World Famous Uncle Boof pancakes, topped with cinnamon butter and finished with a maple drizzle.

Other doughnuts include Smothered & Covered (a maple glazed doughnut that’s stacked with buttery waffles) and Mamaw’s 2.0 (a maple glazed doughnut stuffed with honey butter and topped with powdered sugar).

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus is featuring a maple cream puff.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

🍁 Food and craft vendors

There will be more than 20 food vendors at the festival including Cousins Main Lobster, Lumpia Queen, The Food Pitt, Brock Masterson’s, The Hamburger Wagon, Bessie’s Noodles, The Dublin Pub, Gionino’s Pizzeria and Billie Gold Bubble Tea.

Craft vendors range from Laurel’s Creations and Bluebells Boutique to Ohio Alpaca and Twisted Tines. There’s about 50 craft vendors.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

🍁 Maple sap boil demonstration

Sugar share helpers will deliver frozen sap near the old sugar house at Bellbrock Park Saturday morning where there will be demonstrations from noon to 5 p.m. on how maple syrup is made.

There will be samples available and syrup for sale from Four B’s and Trees Farm.

Explore Guide to food festivals in the Dayton region

🍁 Parking and shuttle service

Due to limited parking in downtown Bellbrook, a free shuttle service is available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

People should park at Bell Creek Intermediate on Upper Bellbrook Road for pick up. Drop off is at Bellbrock Park.

The festival does not have designated Handicapped parking.

For more information, visit sugarmaplefestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page.