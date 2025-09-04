Beavercreek TGI Fridays to be replaced with Texas Roadhouse spinoff

Bubba’s 33 is a “moderately priced casual dining experience,” said Paula Herbert of development firm Greenberg Farrow said, representing Bubba’s 33 to the city Wednesday, adding that there is “really something for everyone.”

“Burgers, pizza, wings...a lot of good beverages, cold beer, and a fun atmosphere,” she said.

The former TGI Fridays building, located off North Fairfield Road in between Giordano’s and Skyline Chili, would be demolished and replaced with a new 6,686 square foot building.

The proposal next goes to Beavercreek City Council, and if all city criteria are met, the company plans to get started on construction in March, Herbert said.

The name stems from founder Kent Taylor’s nickname, “Bubba,” and a reference to 1933, when prohibition ended in the United States.

The chain has two other Ohio locations, one in Canton and the other in Toledo.