Back-to-school event for registered families is Saturday in Fairborn

National nonprofit Operation Homefront, with Southern New Hampshire University, Dollar Tree and local partners, will distribute 240 backpacks filled with school supplies to children of military families in Fairborn Saturday, the organization said.

Families must register to receive the supplies.

The link to register is: https://operationhomefront.org/event/btsb-fairborn-oh/.

Registration will be open for “another day or two,” a spokeswoman for Operation Homefront said Wednesday morning.

The two-hour event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn, 2800 Presidential Drive.

This year, Operation Homefront aims to distribute its 550,000th backpack since the program began in 2008, saving families more than $60 million in back-to-school expenses.