Back-to-school event for registered families is Saturday in Fairborn

Local News
By
10 minutes ago
X

National nonprofit Operation Homefront, with Southern New Hampshire University, Dollar Tree and local partners, will distribute 240 backpacks filled with school supplies to children of military families in Fairborn Saturday, the organization said.

Families must register to receive the supplies.

The link to register is: https://operationhomefront.org/event/btsb-fairborn-oh/.

Registration will be open for “another day or two,” a spokeswoman for Operation Homefront said Wednesday morning.

The two-hour event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn, 2800 Presidential Drive.

This year, Operation Homefront aims to distribute its 550,000th backpack since the program began in 2008, saving families more than $60 million in back-to-school expenses.

In Other News
1
Woman dead after suspects, troopers exchange gunfire; chase, hostage...
2
Do you have or have you had long COVID? We want to hear from you
3
Voting absentee on Issue 1? Ballot requests due by 8:30 p.m. Tuesday
4
California company agrees to deliver flying cars to Air Force
5
Ohio schools now required to provide free menstrual products to girls

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top