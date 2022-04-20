Baby bubble bath under recall for possible bacteria

Babyganics is voluntarily recalling 20-ounce bottles of chamomile verbena bubble bath for possible bacteria contamination.
The only products affected are Babyganics 20-ounce chamomile verbena bubble bath UPC 8 13277 01375 4 with lot codes Y314 and Y315 found on the bottom of the packaging and contained in a white plastic bottle with green plastic lid, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The bubble bath was sold in the last two months at select retailers in the U.S.
Testing conducted by the company discovered the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae. the bacteria does not usually cause healthy individuals to become sick but may pose a risk of infection to those who are immunocompromised or have broken or irritated skin, such as diaper rash, the FDA stated.
Further testing confirmed that no other products in the line contained the bacteria.
Consumers affected by the recall will be given a full refund after submitting product and contact information at babyganicsbubblebathrecall.com. The website also provides instructions on how to dispose of the product.
Those who came into contact with the affected product and aren’t feeling well should consult their doctor. The Babyganics health and safety team is available 24 hours a day at 833-359-6304.
