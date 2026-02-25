Ashley Flynn murder case: Preliminary hearing rescheduled for Caleb Flynn

Three days later, Caleb Flynn was arrested. He was charged in Miami County Municipal Court with one count of murder and two counts each of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Caleb Flynn pleaded not guilty during his Feb. 20 arraignment and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday to determine whether there is enough evidence, or probable cause, for the case to proceed to trial. If so, it would be forwarded to a county grand jury for review.

However, his defense on Tuesday afternoon filed a waiver for time requirements of a preliminary hearing, which otherwise must be held within 10 days of the filing of felony charges. In addition, the defense filed a time waiver concerning his right to a speedy trial, court documents show.

The preliminary hearing has been rescheduled to March 26.

Caleb Flynn remains held in the Miami County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Ashley Flynn, 37, coached seventh-grade girls volleyball at Tippecanoe Middle School and worked as a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools. She also worked as a teacher for LifeWise Academy in Tipp City, a nonprofit that provides weekly Bible-based lessons to public school students off campus. The Tippecanoe High School graduate also formerly worked as a teacher for Tipp City Schools.

“She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness and the positive impact she had on so many — both in and out of the classroom and on the court," Tipp City Schools said.

Ashley and Caleb Flynn had two elementary-aged daughters.