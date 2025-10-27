Honda reduces production at Ohio plants amid semiconductor supply chain issues

“We anticipate this to be a fluid situation that requires flexibility.”

Honda employees will have the option to work at impacted facilities, use their paid time off, or take time off with no pay, he added.

In September, the Dutch government said it took control of Nexperia, a semiconductor producer based in the Netherlands, which was bought out by Chinese company Wingtech in 2019.

Reuters news service reported that the Dutch government cited fears the company’s technology would be taken over by Wingtech.

The business makes automotive chips for electronic systems in vehicles made across the globe.

China responded by blocking exports of the firm’s finished products.

Last week, Volkswagen publicly warned that its own production could be affected by a shortage of needed chips. News reports have said Mercedes-Benz is also monitoring the situation.

Honda has several thousand Dayton-area employees at the Anna engine plant, located about an hour’s drive north of Dayton, its manufacturing plant in Marysville and a pair of Troy distribution facilities. More than 1,400 people from Springfield and Clark and Champaign counties work at Honda locations.