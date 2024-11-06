Area veterans inducted into Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS), the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Executive Committee and the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation honored the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 in its annual induction ceremony in Columbus.

“The impact these former military members have made and continue to make on their communities and beyond is inspirational and worthy of recognition,” said ODVS Director Maj. Gen. (U.S. Army, retired) Deborah Ashenhurst.

Veterans from the region to be inducted include:

Kent Anderson, Army veteran, Greene County. Anderson has been president and chief executive of Ohio’s Hospice and Metta Health since 2010. After a tenure at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, he joined the Army, graduated as an honor student from flight school and became the youngest UH-60 Blackhawk pilot-in-command in Europe.

Mark E. Landers, Army veteran, Montgomery County. After retiring as a colonel in 2005, Landers as an attorney handled over 300 cases. He served as a county veterans service commissioner for 10 years, and then as executive director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission from 2018 to 2019.

Franklin D. LeValley, Air Force, Clark County. Serving on the Ohio Veterans Committee from 1995 to 1996, LeValley worked with then-Sen. John Glenn to improve the veterans’ disability claims process. As president of the Ohio State Association of County Veterans Service Officers, LeValley introduced training programs for County Veterans Service Officers (CVSOs), fostering collaboration with the Cleveland VA Regional Office.

Anthony G. Massoud, Army, Montgomery County. Massoud, a Vietnam War veteran, has focused on community service and philanthropy since retiring from Reynolds and Reynolds in 2002. He founded and led the University of Pittsburgh Alumni Club in Ohio. He also served with the American Diabetes Association, where he served as chair for the golf outing and president of that organization’s Leadership Council. And he worked with Civitan Club of Dayton since 1997, including serving as president multiple times.

J.P. Nauseef, Air Force, Montgomery County. John “J.P.” Nauseef has been president and CEO of JobsOhio since March 2019. Under his leadership, JobsOhio secured projects representing more than $28 billion in investment. His experience includes serving as chairman and co-founder of Krush Media Group, and working in managing director positions at Moonshot Services, 20/20 Strategies and Monterey Group LLC. He also served as president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition from 2002 to 2008.

JD Wetterling, Air Force, Warren County. Following his military career, where he completed 268 combat missions, Wetterling transitioned into a business career, designing one of the world’s first financial derivatives contracts at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and later working as a financial futures broker and investor. His books include “Son of Thunder” and “No Time to Waste.”