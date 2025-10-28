Area libraries impacted by shut down of national book supplier

The Clark County Public Library’s primary book supplier was Baker & Taylor, which has caused the ability to get new books to “slow down tremendously,” said Jerry Reed, reference librarian.

He said they have people working behind the scenes who began the process of switching to their secondary supplier and looking at other options.

“As many libraries begin the switch over to various new suppliers, these suppliers are also being overwhelmed. The supply chain has been thrown for a loop. Once the suppliers have adjusted to this change, then they can begin to bring back the service we are previously used to,” Reed said.

Time to pick up a classic

Patrons will be affected because now they will likely not be able to get the new book they wanted as soon as they would like. Reed said it won’t be this way forever, but they have to wait out the transition period.

“Now might be the opportunity to get through some of the classics you never read or perhaps delve into a new author or series that has already been around,” he said.

However, Reed said Baker & Taylor only handled books and they still also have their DVDs, Blu-rays, CDs, electronic materials (E-books) and others that come in regularly.

It’s unknown how long the library and its patrons will be affected since various suppliers are being “heavily impacted” and have to adjust to the change before they can begin to get back to regular and timely new book deliveries.

“Just a thank you to the community for understanding that while this slowdown is not fun, it is only temporary. We will get back to business as usual and this slowdown will become a memory in due time,” Reed said.

There are many ways to help support the library, including getting a library card and using the resources available such as checking out materials, attending program, using the WhisperRoom, according to Allison Peck, public relations manager. The public can also join the Friends of the Library and membership supports performers and prizes for the Summer Challenge. Monetary and materials donations can also be made.

“One of the simplest things anyone can do is to use the library and the resources we have available,” she said.

Other libraries affected

Other libraries, such as the Dayton Metro Library, Greene County Public Library, the Piqua Public Library, MidPointe Library System in Middletown and Lane Libraries in Hamilton, Fairfield and Oxford have also been impacted by the upcoming closure as Baker & Taylor has been a strong library partner to these locations. This supplier was Dayton Metro Library’s primary vendor for library materials, said Rachel Gut, deputy executive director. They also order some through another supplier, Ingram, which the library is now working with to make Ingram the library’s primary vendor. “We are currently working on assessing and reordering hundreds of canceled items, changing workflow to accommodate Ingram’s processes and adding tasks in house that had been performed by (Baker & Taylor),” Gut said. “It is likely that some items will take longer to reach library users for the next few months, but we will work to get them to us and out to the public as quickly as possible.”

Purchasing from local book sellers

Greene County is expecting to feel less of an impact by the closure of Baker & Taylor as they’ve already been buying books and other content from local stores like Barnes & Noble in Beavercreek and Super-Fly Comics & Games in Yellow Springs.

“Greene County Public Library actually buys so much of our stuff locally — we make a point of that — that the change in a national distributor has a lot less impact,” said Karl Colón, executive director. “We have a strong commitment to funds that come from Greene County being spent in Greene County.”

Colón commended the library’s “incredible selection staff,” but said it’s still sad to see this distributor closing.

“They’ve kind of seen this one coming, so they’ve been making changes for a while that will make sure that the Greene County public is not going to suffer an impact from Baker & Taylor’s unfortunate going out of business,” he said. “We hate to see it happen.”

Lessening the impact

Although Baker & Taylor was also the top supplier at the Lane Libraries, they did spread out their business a few years ago to lessen the impact of a ransomware attack to the supplier’s service that happened back then, said Katrina Bate, collection development manager.

“In some ways we’re one of the more fortunate library systems, but we are feeling the hit. Hundreds of titles have had to be reordered and will arrive on a delay. We’re losing a special leasing program that helped us support hold lists, book clubs, author events and summer reading demand,” Bate said. “It will take a patchwork of vendors and services to cover what Baker & Taylor once did best for us.”

At MidPointe, Baker & Taylor provided full processing and shelf ready materials since 2017, said Executive Director Travis Bautz.

This arrangement saved the MidPointe Library System time and money while ensuring patrons had efficient access to new materials, Bautz said.

“The loss of Baker & Taylor’s services will certainly be an adjustment for MidPointe and (at least initially) cause delays in access to new materials as we consider alternate options,” Bautz said.