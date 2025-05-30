Area lawmaker gave $4K to county prosecutor accused of turning away sexual misconduct allegations

Votel, who was elected Preble County Common Pleas Court judge in November, disputes Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson’s characterization of Votel’s involvement in the case.

Votel told this outlet that he sees no concerns with accepting Creech’s donation.

“I did not then, and do not now, feel that my campaign’s acceptance of these contributions was unethical or inappropriate,” Votel wrote in a statement. “Any/all allegations are, to my knowledge, presently and wholly unsubstantiated.”

Creech was removed from his committee posts in the Ohio House and was asked by leadership to resign once the investigation surfaced this month. He has framed the surfacing of the investigation as a “political hit job.”

Creech currently represents Preble and parts of Montgomery and Butler counties in the Ohio House. As the allegations against him were about to be published, he announced a run for Ohio Senate.

Sheriff, prosecutor disagree

In July 2023, an allegation that Creech acted inappropriately with a minor teenage female was brought directly to Sheriff Simpson by the minor’s stepfather — an Ohio police chief.

In the time since, Simpson has seemingly told two different stories of his initial phone call with the minor’s stepfather, though both of Simpson’s stories end with Votel turning down the allegations in one way or another.

According to a state investigative record summarizing a November 2023 conversation between Simpson and a state special agent, Simpson relayed that the stepfather felt he had to report the alleged incident as a mandatory reporter under state law. From there, Simpson relayed that he received text messages that outlined Creech’s alleged May 2023 conduct, which he then took to Votel for his opinion.

The state’s lead investigator on the case after meeting with Simpson wrote: “Simpson said Mr. Votel indicated there was no criminal complaint at that time. No report or other action took place from the sheriff’s office.”

The alleged victim’s mother called Simpson’s handling of the case “an absolute dereliction of duty by a public official,” according to state records.

To the Dayton Daily News, Simpson said the stepfather had not actually tried to report the alleged incident. Instead, Simpson said the stepfather asked whether he had to report the potential crime under the state’s mandatory reporter laws. In that version of the story, Simpson said he brought the question to Votel and Votel advised that the stepfather was not a mandatory reporter in this instance.

In a statement to this news outlet, Votel seemingly denied both versions of Simpson’s story.

“There was never a question presented to me about mandatory reporters,” wrote Votel. “...Further, the office did not and would not either encourage or discourage an investigation — the role of the prosecuting attorney is to consult with law enforcement when called upon, and to make criminal charging decisions based upon submitted law enforcement reports.”

It’s unclear what Votel’s actual involvement, if any, was in Preble County’s initial handling of the allegations. Votel did not respond to a request for interview before publication.

Both Simpson and Votel — personal friends of Creech — recused themselves from the eventual investigation into the allegations that came months later after it was reported in Montgomery County in September 2023.

The donation

Creech routed $4,100 from his own campaign to Votel’s bid for the Preble County Court of Common Pleas on Dec. 19, 2023. Creech was Votel’s first and largest donor — his donation accounted for roughly 75% of the financial support Votel received.

It was also the sole donation Creech’s campaign has given to Votel dating back to at least mid-2019, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of state campaign finance data. And it’s the fourth-largest expenditure Creech has made to an individual candidate in that same time frame, according to state records.

In a statement to this outlet, Creech denied any connection between the donations and Votel’s reported involvement in fielding the allegations.

“Marty Votel is a tremendous public servant, and I am proud to know him,” Creech wrote. “Though our friendship goes back nearly 15 years, I have donated to his campaign once — the first time Marty has run a contested race since I’ve known him.”

“Unfortunately, the simple act of one conservative supporting another is now some sort of scandal in the media. There is literally nothing more to this supposed story, and I will continue to support strong conservatives in Preble County and throughout the State of Ohio.”

Votel had two elections to win in order to become judge: A contested March 2024 Republican primary and an uncontested November 2024 general election. He won the primary with 70% of the vote and won unopposed in November.

Votel also donated $100 to Creech’s re-election campaign in September 2024.

