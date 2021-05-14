Archdiocese of Cincinnati will not require masks in churches once mandate is lifted

The announcement came Friday after the Catholic Conference of Ohio announced that the obligation to attend mass on Sundays and Holy Days will be reinstated starting Sunday, June 6.

“As we move beyond the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and access to the COVID-19 vaccine has become more widespread, the time has arrived for the good of all the faithful when the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation is no longer necessary,” read a statement from the Catholic Conference of Ohio.