Antioch University names Varlotta as its next president

Varlotta succeeds William R. Groves, who retired after nine years in the role.

“With 40 years of academic leadership experience and a track record for being an administrator-scholar, Dr. Varlotta aims to position Antioch University as a thriving model for adult learners,” the university said in an announcement.

Varlotta previously served as president of California Lutheran University for four years and Hiram College for six. She also held senior leadership roles at California State University, Sacramento for a decade, where she oversaw student affairs, enrollment, strategic planning, diversity and Division I athletics.

“Dr. Varlotta is perfectly suited to move an already-strong university forward with purpose and passion. Her bold vision aligns exactly with Antioch’s mission to advance social, racial, environmental and economic justice through experiential, learner-centered education,” said Katrin Dambrot,cChair of Antioch’s Board of Governors.

Varlotta also holds a doctorate in educational leadership with a concentration in feminist philosophy, a master’s degree in cultural foundations of education and a bachelor’s in philosophy.

Varlotta has spent her last academic year serving as a Chapman University presidential fellow.

“I truly believe that this is Antioch University’s moment, and I am energized to assume its presidential post at this exciting time in its history,” said Varlotta. “Now more than ever, adult students and the country-at-large need a tried-and-true university that has unabashedly advocated for community-based, democratic teaching and learning—not for years or even decades, but for almost two centuries. I look forward to working alongside our talented faculty, staff, students and partners to advance Antioch’s embodied commitment to justice, equity, and the common good.”