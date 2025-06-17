Americana Festival July 4 has new vendors, attractions, renovated Benham’s Grove

The festival also will see the reopening of Benham’s Grove after major renovations, including the debut of a new Event Center. That area will feature several vendors and scheduled entertainment, as well, festival spokesman Dave Paprocki said.

The event continues to grow and change, according to local business owner Jesse Gaither, who takes over this year as Americana Festival executive director.

“July Fourth is all about celebrating freedom, togetherness and what makes America special,” Gaither said. “As the Americana Festival continues to evolve, it’s a chance for folks to look back on how far we’ve come and bring in new traditions that make the party even better.”

For its 52nd installment, the festival will offer approximately 220 vendors and 50 food trucks and booths, compared to last year’s 198 vendors and 40 food trucks and booths.

The event is preceded on July 3 by a fireworks display and community concert at Centerville High School Stadium, an evening that will feature 15 food vendors.

This year, an expanded Children’s Activity Area in the Activity Center Park area off of Main Street will feature bounce houses, interactive games, entertainment and food trucks.

“This year, in partnership with (primary sponsor) Dayton Children’s, we’ve expanded the food vendor offerings tailored for kids and families along the driveway to the park, creating a much more inviting journey into the park,” festival spokesman Dave Paprocki said.

In addition, that area will feature a DJ playing music for children, roaming street performers and stilt walkers, better signage and free swag, plus the usual staples of bounce houses and the Washington-Centerville Park District’s newly renovated Splash Pad.

Paprocki said the Heart of Centerville & Washington Township business coalition will offer an expanded vendor village in the parking area behind Agave & Rye and Square One Salon, on the corner of Main and West Franklin streets.

“All of the businesses there are locally owned and offer a wide range of locally made artisan-style goods, home and business services, and so much more,” he said.

In addition, event organizers moved the main entertainment stage that will be fully tented to offer shade, tables and chairs to the open area next to Meridien, Paprocki said.

Festival organizers moved the Americana Auto Show back to Main Street by Bill’s Donuts, expanding the area for more vehicles and spectators, he said.

“We’re continuing to grow the festival down West Franklin Street and making a concerted effort to showcase all of the amazing local businesses in the heart of Uptown Centerville,” he said.

For a schedule of all activities at the festival, visit www.americanafestival.org.