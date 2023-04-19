X

‘American Idol’ star, award-winning artist Fantasia Taylor to attend Central State

“American Idol” star and award-winning music artist Fantasia Taylor will attend a local Historically Black College or University, she announced on social media.

In a Sunday post on Taylor’s Instagram, she said that she is officially enrolled at Central State University.

Since winning “American Idol” in 2004, Taylor has had a successful music career, including several albums and singles, as well as performances on Broadway in “The Color Purple” and “After Midnight.”

Taylor has won multiple awards for her music, including the Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 2011, Broadway.com’s Audience Choice award for Favorite (Female) Replacement and the NAACP Image Award over several years and categories.

Taylor currently has tour dates listed on her website through September, with the last performance listed as Sept. 23 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

