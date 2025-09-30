Alert: Walmart, Trader Joe’s pre-cooked pasta could contain listeria

Affected products

• 12-ounce packages labeled “MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE” sold at Walmart, with “best if used by” dates of Sept. 22, 24, 25, 29 and 30 and Oct. 1

• 16-ounce packages labeled “TRADER JOE’S CAJUN STYLE BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST FETTUCINE ALFREDO” with “best if used by dates of Sept. 20, 24 and 27

Both the products used pre-cooked pasta that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration connected to an ongoing investigation of a listeria linked to chicken fettucine alfredo meals, according to the alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

What to do next

FSIS said that they are concerned the products could be in consumer’s refrigerators or freezers. It urged people not to eat them, but instead to throw them away or return them.

Consumers with questions can contact Nate’s Fine Foods by calling 916-677-7303 from noon to 7 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Listeria

Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause a serious infection called listeriosis that mainly affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns.

Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, it can also cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infections in the newborn. The infection is treated with antibiotics.

People in higher-risk categories who develop flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell their provided about the contaminated food.