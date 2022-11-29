springfield-news-sun logo
X

Aircrafts to seek shelter from severe weather at Wright-Patt AFB

Local News
By , Staff Writer
19 minutes ago

Aircrafts from the the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi may be arriving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as early as today to seek shelter from severe weather impacting the southern states.

T-1 aircrafts, which are “medium range, twin engine jet trainer used in advanced phase of specialized undergraduate pilot training for students selected to fly airlift or tanker aircraft,” could arrive as early as today in the Miami Valley, according to a press release from WPAFB.

ExploreDayton football coach Chamberlin retires after 48 years with program

If evacuated to WPAFB, people may also see T-1s in the skies tomorrow for pilot mission and readiness training requirements, the base said.

Arrival and departure of the aircrafts may vary due to direction and movement of the inclement weather.

In Other News
1
How many kids have vaccine exemptions at your kid’s school? Search the...
2
16 people die in Ohio crashes over Thanksgiving weekend
3
First Ohio measles outbreak in 8 years sends 13 unvaccinated kids to...
4
Solving the TV challenge
5
Crowd flees Dayton parade: “I was just taught to hide underneath my...

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top