Aircrafts to seek shelter from severe weather at Wright-Patt AFB

Aircrafts from the the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi may be arriving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as early as today to seek shelter from severe weather impacting the southern states.
T-1 aircrafts, which are “medium range, twin engine jet trainer used in advanced phase of specialized undergraduate pilot training for students selected to fly airlift or tanker aircraft,” could arrive as early as today in the Miami Valley, according to a press release from WPAFB.
If evacuated to WPAFB, people may also see T-1s in the skies tomorrow for pilot mission and readiness training requirements, the base said.
Arrival and departure of the aircrafts may vary due to direction and movement of the inclement weather.
