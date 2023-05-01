X

8-year-old girl dies after being hit by vehicle in Kettering parking lot

An 8-year-old girl died after she was struck by a truck in Kettering Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Imperial Boulevard.

The girl was in a parking lot at the time of the crash, said Kettering police Officer Tyler Johnson.

ExploreSearchers look for missing 7-year-old at Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton

“Although still under investigation, all factors point to this incident being an extremely unfortunate accident,” he said.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls, including one from the driver of the truck.

“I did not see her at all,” he said. “I was driving and I believe she must’ve been on the ground playing.”

The 911 callers said the girl was unresponsive and had shallow breathing.

The girl was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Kettering police are continuing to investigate the crash. We will update this story as more information is released.

