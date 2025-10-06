7 ways the federal shutdown is affecting southwest Ohio

1. Wright-Patt: Thousands of workers did not go to work Wednesday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other federal installations in the region, the first day of a government shutdown. Reporter Tom Gnau has this story about what the shutdown means for local federal installations.

2. Furloughs: Some 75% of civilian employees working at the headquarters of the Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson are eligible for a furlough during the shutdown, a command spokeswoman indicated Wednesday in response to questions from the Dayton Daily News.

3. Museums: The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and the National Aviation Hall of Fame was closed Wednesday due to lack of government appropriations.

4. Social Security: When it comes to Social Security, the effects depend on whether you are already receiving benefits. Danny Susco breaks that down in this story.

5. Blame game: While local federal workers aren’t getting paid, members of Congress are still collecting a paycheck while each party blames the other. Jamie Dupree has comment from Ohio’s delegation in Washington D.C., including one senator who says: “We don’t deserve a paycheck.”

6. ‘Double-whammy’: For the technology-focused Air and Space forces, government shutdowns represent a “double whammy,” said Michael Gessel, vice president of federal government programs for the Dayton Development Coalition. Here’s a look at how the funding impasse impacts missions at WPAFB.

7. Exemptions: “Command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities required to support national or military requirements” are also excepted from a government shutdown, a Department of Defense planning document obtained by the Dayton Daily News says.

Not looking good: Following a failed vote Friday, senators quickly headed for the exits of the Capitol, expecting no more votes over the weekend and showing few signs of any real progress towards ending the congressional standoff. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that the chamber would close for legislative business this week.