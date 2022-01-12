Hamburger icon
180th Fighter Wing makes a mighty roar Wednesday afternoon

F-16 crews from the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing flew training missions out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2013, as their home runway at Toledo Express Airport is repaved. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF FILE PHOTO
F-16 crews from the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing flew training missions out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2013, as their home runway at Toledo Express Airport is repaved. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF FILE PHOTO

Credit: Chris Stewart

By Thomas Gnau
2 hours ago

If you’re hearing the sound of jets in the Dayton and Springfield areas Wednesday — and who isn’t? — there’s an excellent reason.

Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing are conducting a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system today between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Those living in and around the Delaware and Middletown areas (and beyond) may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI), the wing said in a statement. A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat, for purposes of an exercise.

The purpose of the event is to exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration and the Lucas County-based 180th Fighter Wing.

Aerospace control includes maintaining air sovereignty and air defense through the surveillance and control of airspace over Canada and the U.S.

These types of exercises are conducted on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which was initiated after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

