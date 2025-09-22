15-year-old taken to hospital following hit-and-run crash in Springfield

Medics transported a 15-year-old to the hospital Sunday after they were injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a dirt bike and car.
The teen’s condition was not available as of Monday morning.
Around 4 p.m. Springfield officers responded to a crash reported near North Florence Street and Lagonda Avenue.
A preliminary investigation determined the 15-year-old was on a dirt bike when a gold Toyota Camry hit them, according to the Springfield Police Division.
Medics initially transported the teen to Springfield Regional Medical Center. They were later taken to Miami Valley Hospital by ambulance.
Police are asking for the public’s help investigating. Anyone with information about the crash should call police at 937-324-7685.
In Other News
1
Clark State, Xenia open school for 911 dispatchers as region faces...
2
Ohio sees improvement in math, stalls in reading in latest report card
3
Health alert: Trader Joe’s turkey wraps could contain Listeria
4
Long’s Sideout Sports & Spirits opens in Xenia with free, outdoor...
5
Lt. Governor Jim Tressel says he won’t run for Ohio governor in 2026
About the Author