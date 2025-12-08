Worth the drive: Lights Under Louisville in Kentucky is a huge holiday attraction

Lights Under Louisville includes theme holiday lights displays, holiday characters, music, lasers and more. “Christmas Express” is the way to see it comfortably: It’s a 30-minute guided tour in an open-top vehicle that allows visitors to get immersed in the lights without having to be the driver.

For those who want to drive themselves, it’s $42.99 per average vehicle. The Christmas Express option is $21.99 per person.

There are varying prices for a skip-the-line style pass, full-size buses, motorcoaches and more. All the costs are outlines at lightsunderlouisville.com.

The Cavern also has a Mega Zipline course that is fully underground with a spectacle of light and music. Those who zipline will leave a trail of neon light in their wake. It is separately priced from the drive-thru lights experience.

To tour Lights Under Louisville, it’s open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 3, 2026. Hours are 5:30-10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Christmas Express runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.