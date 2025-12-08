Worth the drive: Lights Under Louisville in Kentucky is a huge holiday attraction

Lights Under Louisville is a 30-minute tour of more than 7 million holiday lights that continues drawing lots of visitors from the region every season.
It’s at the Louisville Mega Cavern at 1841 Taylor Ave. in the major Kentucky city.
Lights Under Louisville includes theme holiday lights displays, holiday characters, music, lasers and more. “Christmas Express” is the way to see it comfortably: It’s a 30-minute guided tour in an open-top vehicle that allows visitors to get immersed in the lights without having to be the driver.
For those who want to drive themselves, it’s $42.99 per average vehicle. The Christmas Express option is $21.99 per person.
There are varying prices for a skip-the-line style pass, full-size buses, motorcoaches and more. All the costs are outlines at lightsunderlouisville.com.
The Cavern also has a Mega Zipline course that is fully underground with a spectacle of light and music. Those who zipline will leave a trail of neon light in their wake. It is separately priced from the drive-thru lights experience.
To tour Lights Under Louisville, it’s open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 3, 2026. Hours are 5:30-10 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Christmas Express runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
