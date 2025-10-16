Why Southwest Ohio might just be the coziest corner of the Midwest

Comfort spots: coffee, books, and community

Cincinnati resident Brandon Hilligoss claimed to be a big fan.

“I absolutely love this place,” he said. “I’ve been to hundreds of coffee shops all across the U.S. and Europe and this would be in my top 10.”

Dayton holds its own with beloved local spots including Ghostlight Coffee, Winans and Third Perk, which double as creative gathering spaces. Add in independent bookstores such as Smith & Hannon in Cincinnati — the city’s only Black-owned bookstore — and Bonnett’s Books in Dayton, and it’s clear the region thrives on creating places that invite connection.

Walkability and nature: The cozy outdoors

In the national ranking, “Nature & Walkability” accounted for a quarter of what makes a city cozy, and Southwest Ohio shines here, too.

Cincinnati’s 1,000-acre park system, including Eden Park and Smale Riverfront Park, offers scenic river views and walkable trails that weave through the city’s historic neighborhoods.

Dayton, known as the “Outdoor Adventure Capital of the Midwest,” is home to the nation’s largest paved trail network. The Dayton-Springfield region (Ohio’s Miami Valley) boasts more than 350 miles of bikeways and walkways connecting schools, parks, historic landmarks and area attractions. Add in the charm of the city’s walkable, village-like feel of the Oregon District, and Southwest Ohio offers the kind of lived-in coziness that’s both urban and intimate.

Home and hearth: Cozy living, Midwest style

The report also highlights how a city’s “home and hearth” factor — searches for candles, blankets, and fall décor — reflects its residents’ craving for comfort. In this category, Ohio’s cities consistently rank above average in Google Trends data for home comfort goods.

Cincinnati’s abundance of boutique Airbnbs in repurposed rowhouses and Dayton’s charming historic homes-turned-inns make it easy to find a snug weekend retreat without leaving town. Fauver Suite B — a cozy townhome in the heart of Dayton — is listed as “one of the most loved homes on Airbnb.”

Creative coziness: Where hands meet heart

The “Coziest Cities” report found that creative activities — such as painting and pottery — are among the strongest community connectors. That’s especially true in Southwest Ohio, where art spaces double as havens for self-expression and social warmth. From pottery studios in Hamilton’s revitalized Main Street to hands-on cooking classes in Dayton’s 2nd Street Market, the creative side of coziness is alive and well here. The 2nd Street Market offers residents a unique farmer’s market experience year-round – where local growers, bakers and artisans fill a historical freight house reminiscent of European markets. Downtown Cincinnati features a thriving cultural hub in Over-the-Rhine, known for having the largest collection of well-preserved Italianate architecture in the country.

Performing arts in Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Music Hall: One of Cincy’s most iconic buildings, the Cincinnati Music Hall is also home to the Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Opera, May Festival Chorus, and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra. Architecture tours are also available.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company: Ensemble theatre company bringing Shakespeare and other classics to the Cincinnati stage.

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati: Thought-provoking contemporary theater – with more than 200 performances a year.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.