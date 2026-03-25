Why getting active matters for your body and mind

What activities count? Whatever gets you moving.

Even small spurts of physical activity can add up quickly.

Enjoy 10-minute aerobic activities

One effortless way to get 10 minutes of aerobic activity is to always have a comfortable pair of shoes nearby. This way you are ready to walk around the building where your work, the shopping center, or the neighborhood whenever you have a few extra minutes.

Don’t like walking? How about dancing to a few of your favorite tunes? Take 10 to rock around your house while vacuuming or play a quick game of tag with your grandkids.

Ten-minute strength activities

Do you think that a gym filled with machines and huge weightlifters is the only way to build muscle strength? Think again. To make strength activities easier, keep a small pair of hand weights (5 to 10 lbs.) near the telephone at work or home.

This way you can strengthen your upper body while you are talking on the phone. A set of resistance bands also makes strength activities convenient at home, work or on the road.

10-minute stretching activities

Yoga is another activity that does not need a special time or place. You can stretch from the convenience of your chair. You can reduce stress and prevent repetitive injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome.

There are lots of online yoga demonstrations that you can easily access for a quick 10-minute stretch break. There is no pain and always plenty to gain from a serious stretch.

10-minute balance activities

Many yoga moves, as well as Pilates and Tai Chi, help work the core muscles in the back, belly, and pelvis. These give you stability for everyday balance. A low-cost stability ball is a fun way to add balance, stretching and strength activities to your down time. Keep one in front of your TV.

You can turn couch potato time into fitness opportunity. Most balls come with simple instructions and tips for safe use.

Columnist Nancy Lyons may be reached at 937-224-9654 or lyons.489@osu.edu. For more, visit extension.osu.edu.

RECIPES

Apple Spice Oatmeal

Makes 2 cups

360 calories per cup

1 apple

2 cups nonfat or 1% milk

1 cup quick-cooking oats or old fashioned rolled oats

1/8 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

Rinse the apple, remove the core, and cut into small chunks. Bring the water or milk to a boil in a saucepan. Add the oatmeal, salt, and apple chunks. Cook over medium heat for 1 minute if using quick cooking oats or 7-10 minutes if using old fashioned rolled oats. Stir a couple of times while cooking. Remove from heat. Stir in cinnamon, brown sugar and nutmeg, if desired.

Tips: Add bite-size dried fruit pieces like raisins, apricots or cranberries in step 3, or sprinkle on top when serving. Sprinkle with chopped nuts on top when serving.

Ginger Almond Asparagus

Makes 2 cups

60 calories per serving

3/4 lb. asparagus, rinsed and trimmed

1 tsp. vegetable oil

3 tbsp. slivered almonds

1/4 tsp. salt

Pinch of black pepper

1/4 tsp. sugar

1/8 tsp. ground ginger

Slice the asparagus diagonally into pieces about 3/4 inch long. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add remaining ingredients. Stir and sauté until asparagus is a bright green, 3-5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium low. Cover and cook until the asparagus is just fork-tender. Avoid overcooking. Shake the pan a few times.

Raspberry Oatmeal Bars

Makes 12 bars

110 calories per bar

Crust and topping:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup quick-cooking oats

3 tbsp. of butter

2 tbsp. unsweetened applesauce

1 tbsp. orange juice

Filling:

1 tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. packed brown sugar

1 1/2 tsp. orange juice

2 cups of raspberries (fresh or frozen)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Crust and topping: Mix flour and sugar in a bowl. Cut butter into mixture until crumbling. Mix in oats. Set half aside for topping. To remaining mixture, stir in applesauce and orange juice. Press in bottom of baking pan.

Filling: Combine flour, sugar, juice, and raspberries. Mix well. Spread filling on crust. Sprinkle with topping. Bake 40-45 minutes. Cool. Cut into 12 bars.