What seniors can do to safeguard their mental health

Recognize your vulnerability

The World Health Organization notes older adults are uniquely vulnerable to potential mental health issues. That’s because mental health is shaped by numerous variables, including earlier life experiences and some notable stressors related to aging, such as a decline in functional ability that can cause psychological distress. Seniors also are more likely than others to experience adverse events like the loss of a loved one or even a loss of purpose, which can affect anyone upon retirement. Recognition of this vulnerability may be enough to compel seniors to seek advice and assistance on how to safeguard their mental health from age-related stressors.

Take time out if you’re a caregiver

The WHO notes that many older adults serve as caregivers for spouses with chronic health conditions, including dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association reports that studies have found that 70 percent of caregivers report feeling stress related to coordination of care, while two in three caregivers have difficulty finding resources and support for their needs. Seniors who have taken on caregiving duties for a loved one must protect their own mental health by taking time out to care for themselves as well. Work with family members to share responsibilities when caring for a loved one. If family members cannot pitch in, then work with local government agencies to alleviate some of the stress of caregiving.

Make a concerted effort to socialize

A 2025 report from the WHO indicated that roughly one-fourth of all older adults are affected by social isolation and loneliness. Social connection can significantly improve mental health and provide a sense of life satisfaction while improving quality of life. Seniors are urged to prioritize socialization. Many community-based groups, including government offices, run programs designed specifically to facilitate socialization among older residents. Take advantage of such programs whenever possible. Seniors living alone also may want to consider relocating to communities exclusive to people age 55 and over, as such developments typically offer an array of socialization opportunities to residents.

Seniors are particularly vulnerable to mental health issues, but older adults can take many steps to safeguard their mental health.