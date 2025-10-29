List: Places offering free meals on Veterans Day to those who have served the country

Across the nation, Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11. Businesses in Southwest Ohio will give veterans and active military members free meals in appreciation of their service.
Here is a guide to some of the places doing so:
🦅Applebee’s
Locations: Multiple in Southwest Ohio
Details: For nearly two decades, Applebee’s locations have given free meals to veterans and active-duty military to celebrate Veterans Day. This offer is only available for dine-in guests.
🦅Bob Evans
Locations: Multiple in Southwest Ohio
Details: Bob Evans will give all veterans and active-duty military guests a complimentary meal from a special menu on Veterans Day. This menu includes items such as The Classic Breakfast, Banana Berry Oatmeal, Sunrise Breakfast and the Brioche French Toast.
🦅Chili’s Grill and Bar
Locations: 1110 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton; 2762 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek; 3393 Princeton Road, Hamilton
Details: All veterans and active military service members will receive a free meal at Chili’s restaurants on Nov. 11. This offer is only available in-store and for select items.
🦅Denny’s
Location: 9935 OH 41, Jeffersonville
Details: To celebrate Veterans Day, Denny’s will give all active and retired military service members a free Original Grand Slam meal. This offer is in-store only and runs 5 a.m.-noon Nov. 11.
🦅Gold Star Chili
Locations: Multiple in Southwest Ohio
Details: Gold Star Chili is offering a complimentary meal (up to $12 in value) to all veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. To receive this offer, guests will have to provide a veterans’ organization card, U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, a photograph of you in uniform or another form of military identification.
🦅Golden Corral
Locations: 2490 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek and 6611 Miller Lane, Dayton
Details: Golden Corral will honor our nation’s active and former service members with Military Appreciation Night, scheduled for 4 p.m.-close Nov. 11. During the night, those who have served will receive a free “thank you” meal.
🦅On Par Entertainment
Location: 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek
Details: On Veterans Day, On Par Entertainment will offer 25 cent wings to those who have served in the military, while supplies last. 10 wings will be served per plate, with only one order per person. This deal is dine-in only.
🦅Red Robin
Locations: 6404 Miller Lane, Dayton; 2671 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek; 9434 Civic Centre Blvd, West Chester Twp.
Details: On Veterans Day, veterans and active military personnel will receive a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger, complete with a side of bottomless steak fries.
🦅Rum Runners Cafe
Location: 2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
Details: On Veterans Day, Rum Runners Cafe is offering a free fried pickles appetizer to active and former military service members, with the purchase of a meal. Additionally, veterans will receive a 10% discount.
🦅Starbucks
Locations: Multiple in Southwest Ohio
Details: Starbucks locations across the area will give veterans and active-duty military guests a free 12-ounce brewed coffee. Guests can choose if this drink is served hot or cold.
🦅Texas Roadhouse
Locations: Multiple on Southwest Ohio
Details: On Nov. 11, every Texas Roadhouse location will distribute meal vouchers, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Proof of service is required and includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. Vouchers can be redeemed through May 31, 2026, for one of 10 entrees, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee. Offers may vary by location.
