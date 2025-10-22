Travis Kelce acquires stake in Six Flags, owner of Cedar Point and Kings Island

Kelce, who is engaged to pop star Taylor Swift, was born in the Cleveland area and has spoken in the past about his various trips to Cedar Point.

“I am a lifelong Six Flags fan and grew up going to these parks with my family and friends,” said Travis Kelce. “The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn’t pass up.”

Credit: JANA Partners Credit: JANA Partners

Also included in the partnership is Glenn Murphy, a consumer executive and founder of FIS-Holdings Ltd.

The group have announced plans to engage Six Flags leadership regarding ways to improve the guest experience and increase shareholder value.

Kings Island, alongside its sister parks such as Cedar Point and Canada’s Wonderland, became a part of the Six Flags chain after its merger with Cedar Fair in 2024. Now operating as the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, it currently owns over 40 amusement and water parks.

However, Six Flags faced numerous challenges in the months following the merger, leading to a $220 million loss in the first quarter of 2025.