TouchTunes says people playing its jukebox can’t get enough of these songs

According to TouchTunes, one of the most-played songs in 2025 by those of willing to put a few dollars on the app or in machines on walls in venues across the country was “Loney Road” by mgk with Jelly Roll. The list also includes:

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey

“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

“Blue Strips” by Jessie Murph

“Nokia” by Drake

“DtMF” by Bad Bunny

“One Last Breath (Remix)” by ATLiens

The music provider also has “Jukebox Awards” for artists who “made an impact on the world of TouchTunes this year.”

Artist of the Year: Chappell Roan

Album of the Year: “I’m The Problem” (Morgan Wallen)

National Jukebox Day Ambassador: Creed

The top played male artist is Morgan Wallen, followed by Zach Brayn, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton and Toby Keith — signifying country music is pretty popular on the ole jukebox.

Female artists most-played include Chappell Roan at No. 1 followed by Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Jessie Murph and Lady Gaga.

The top bands played on 2025 lead with an oldie but a goodie: AC/DC. That list also includes:

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nickelback

Fleetwood Mac

The Rolling Stones

Creed

Metallica

Eagles

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Led Zepplin

As for breakout artists played by TouchTunes, ROSÉ is No. 1. That list also has Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Netón Vega and BigXthaPlug.

Rock fans showed their love to these Top 5 new releases, playing:

“Lonely Road (with Jelly Roll)” by mgk

“Jim Bob” by HARDY

“Psycho” by HARDY

“Three Six Five” by Shinedown

“Heavy is the Crown” by Linkin Park

Check out more music that was popular on TouchTunes here.